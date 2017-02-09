Spring Into FFA Greenhouse Sales
Schools across the state grow plants to sell to the public in the springtime, perfect for Mother’s Day, graduations and other seasonal celebrations. To learn more about FFA programs across the state, visit tnffa.org.
Unicoi County High School
100 Okolona Drive in Erwin
(423) 388-5653
facebook.com/unicoicountyffa
April 1-May 19
Monies from the sale of vegetables, begonias, impatiens, petunias, geraniums, alyssum, celosia and other spring bloomers are reinvested in the greenhouse program, which ensures that all students can attend FFA conventions and pays for necessary equipment for greenhouse and landscaping projects. Unicoi’s signature Boston ferns sell out quickly.
Robin E. Snapp
February 23, 2017 at 8:38 am
I am very impressed with the Agricultural program at your school. Would love to participate by purchasing plants. Could you please e-mail a price list of the available for purchase items. Thanks and Happy Growing!!!