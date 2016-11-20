10 Tennessee Tree Farms to Visit This Winter
Gather the family for a trek to a Tennessee Christmas tree farm this winter, where you can find the perfect pine for the season, as well as make valuable holiday memories. Check out 10 local tree farm picks below:
Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm
Visit Wildwood in Woodbury for a chance to choose and cut your own tree, or pick a pre-cut one. The family-owned operation also offers free hot chocolate and coffee in the gift shop, as well as a lifetime of memories. Learn more at wildwoodchristmastreefarm.com or call (615) 464-2472.
