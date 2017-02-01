Most Recent
-
See Ewe At the Annual Sheep Shearing Day
Don't miss the Museum of Appalachia's annual sheep shearing day in April.
-
Fall in Love With Valentine’s Day Recipes
These sugary recipes are sure to sweeten up your Valentine's Day. From red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese...
-
The Story Behind the Photo: Jennie Shelton Memorial Church
The story behind Tennessee Farm Bureau photo contest's 2nd Place winner in the Churches category, which shows...
-
Resolution Recipe Roundup
Start the new year off right with these healthy and delicious recipes.
-
Seasonal Ingredient Swaps
Find healthy ingredient swaps to lighten up your holiday baking and cooking.
-
Tennessee Fitness Spa Offers Health, Wellness and Natural Beauty
Tennessee Fitness Spa in Waynesboro, home of the double-span Natural Bridge, celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Contests & Giveaways
-
Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest
The 2017 Tennessee Farm Bureau Photo Contest kicks off Feb. 14. This year’s categories are All About Animals,...
-
2015 Photo Contest Winner Sees the Bigger Picture
The 2015 Photo Contest winner captures farm life and family with her photo.
-
2015 Photo Contest Honorable Mentions
See the honorable mention picks for this year's Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Photo Contest.
-
2015 Photo Contest Category Winners
Check out the winners for each 2015 Photo Contest category.
-
Photo Contest Categories: Share Your Ideas
For our next annual photo contest, we’re turning to you, our loyal readers, to come up with the...
-
Photo Contest Winner Shows the Big Picture
Hannah and Johnathan Purdy were this year's photo contest winners, giving a glimpse of rural Tennessee farm life....
-
2014 Photo Contest Category Winners
See the winners for each category from the 2014 Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Photo Contest.